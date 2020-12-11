MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.

Netflix

“The Prom,” Netflix original musical film

“The Big Show Show Christmas Special,” Netflix original special

“Canvas,” Netflix original animated movie

HBO MAX

“Let Them All Talk,” HBO Max original movie

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” HBO original documentary

Amazon Prime

“I’m Your Woman,” Amazon original movie

“Sound of Metal,” Amazon original movie

Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Disney + original special

“Mulan,” Disney+ original move

Apple TV+

“Wolfwalkers,” Apple TV+ original animated movie

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple TV+ exclusive

Hulu

“The Hardy Boys,” Hulu original series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

The Avalanches, “We Will Always Love You”

Belle and Sebastian, “What To Look For In Summer”

Guided by Voices, “Styles We Paid For”

Kid Cudi, “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen”

The Kills, “Little Bastards”

Less Than Jake, “Silver Linings”

Osees, “Panther Rotate”

M. Ward, “Think Of Spring”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Awesome! An unnamed North Korean man in his late 20s told officials his training as a gymnast enabled him to jump almost 10 feet high over a fence on Nov. 3 to escape into South Korea, National Public Radio reported. After crossing the fence, the man evaded capture for about 14 hours before being detained by South Korean soldiers, whom he told he wanted to defect. Skeptical officials made him jump the same height again twice to help prove his story. Amazingly, he successfully avoided land mines and sensors around the border.

