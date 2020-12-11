MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“The Prom,” Netflix original musical film
“The Big Show Show Christmas Special,” Netflix original special
“Canvas,” Netflix original animated movie
HBO MAX
“Let Them All Talk,” HBO Max original movie
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” HBO original documentary
Amazon Prime
“I’m Your Woman,” Amazon original movie
“Sound of Metal,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Disney + original special
“Mulan,” Disney+ original move
Apple TV+
“Wolfwalkers,” Apple TV+ original animated movie
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple TV+ exclusive
Hulu
“The Hardy Boys,” Hulu original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Avalanches, “We Will Always Love You”
Belle and Sebastian, “What To Look For In Summer”
Guided by Voices, “Styles We Paid For”
Kid Cudi, “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen”
The Kills, “Little Bastards”
Less Than Jake, “Silver Linings”
Osees, “Panther Rotate”
M. Ward, “Think Of Spring”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! An unnamed North Korean man in his late 20s told officials his training as a gymnast enabled him to jump almost 10 feet high over a fence on Nov. 3 to escape into South Korea, National Public Radio reported. After crossing the fence, the man evaded capture for about 14 hours before being detained by South Korean soldiers, whom he told he wanted to defect. Skeptical officials made him jump the same height again twice to help prove his story. Amazingly, he successfully avoided land mines and sensors around the border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.