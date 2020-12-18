MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix original movie
“How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Ripper,” Netflix original limited series
“Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You,” Netflix original documentary
“A California Christmas,” Netflix original movie
“The Prom,” Netflix original musical film
Amazon Prime
“The Expanse,” Amazon original series, season 5
“I’m Your Woman,” Amazon original movie
“Sound of Metal,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Disney + original special
“Mulan,” Disney+ original move
Apple TV+
“Wolfwalkers,” Apple TV+ original animated movie
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple TV+ exclusive
HBO MAX
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” HBO original documentary
Hulu
“The Hardy Boys,” Hulu original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Alicia Keys, “Alicia (Deluxe)”
E-40 & Too $hort, “Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions”
Paul McCartney, “McCartney III”
Tycho, “Weather Remixes"
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Tis the Season: An animal rescue worker in Adelaide, Australia, thought she was being pranked when Amanda McCormick called on Dec. 2 to report she had discovered a koala in her Christmas tree. The little marsupial didn’t come with the tree; it wandered in the house and found a cozy new home among the ornaments, 9News reported. The female koala was safely removed to its more natural habitat. “Koalas are very curious creatures, and if the opportunity presents itself, they will investigate,” the rescue team said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.