MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“The Midnight Sky,” Netflix original movie
“Bridgerton,” Netflix original series, season 1
“London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck,” Netflix original comedy special
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix original movie
“How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Ripper,” Netflix original limited series
“Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You,” Netflix original documentary
“A California Christmas,” Netflix original movie
“The Prom,” Netflix original musical film
“Mank,” Netflix original movie
Disney+
“Soul,” Disney+ original animated movie
“Burrow,” Disney+ original animated short
“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2,” Disney+ original documentary
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Disney + original special
“Mulan,” Disney+ original move
Apple TV+
“Wolfwalkers,” Apple TV+ original animated movie
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple TV+ exclusive
“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” Apple TV+ original special
Amazon Prime
“Sylvie’s Love,” Amazon original movie
“The Expanse,” Amazon original series, season 5
“I’m Your Woman,” Amazon original movie
“Sound of Metal,” Amazon original movie
HBO MAX
“Wonder Woman 1984,” HBO Max exclusive also playing in theaters
“Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s,” HBO Max original special
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” HBO original documentary
Hulu
“Happiest Season,” Hulu original movie
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Tis the Season: Socially distanced visitors to Tokyo’s Sunshine Aquarium were delighted to see Santa Claus, complete with a mask and flippers and holding a Christmas wreath, gliding among banana fish and a stingray in a huge tank on Dec. 4, according to Reuters. The swimming Santa, who also used a bazooka-like feeder to shoot treats to the fish, is a 20-year tradition at the aquarium. “I know it’s difficult to hold events like these because of the coronavirus situation,” said visitor Ayami Kobayashi, 35, “but I’m grateful they still held the event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.