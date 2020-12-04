MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Mank,” Netflix original movie
“Selena: The Series,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” Netflix documentary
“Alien Worlds,” Netflix original documentary, season 1
“Big Mouth,” Netflix original animation series, season 4
“Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas,” Netflix original animated special
“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,” Netflix original reality competition, season 3
Hulu
“The Hardy Boys,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Happiest Season,” Hulu original movie
“Animaniacs (2020),” Hulu original animateed series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Sound of Metal,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Mulan,” Disney+ original move
HBO MAX
“My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood,” HBO Max
“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max original, season 1
“Superintelligence,” HBO Max original movie
Peacock
“Saved by the Bell [2020],” Peacock original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple TV+ exclusive
“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” Apple TV+ original special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Arctic Monkeys, “Live At The Royal Albert Hall”
Calexico, “Seasonal Shift”
Lost Horizons, “In Quiet Moments Pt 1”
Shawn Mendes, “Wonder”
Rico Nasty, “Nightmare Vacation”
Sigur Rós, “Odin’s Raven Magic”
The White Stripes, “The White Stripes Greatest Hits”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Three men are on the run in Philadelphia after a botched ATM burglary on Oct. 2, the Associated Press reported. The men entered a Chinese takeout restaurant and ordered food, then set off an explosive device while they waited that damaged an ATM, but they couldn’t remove the cash box inside the machine, police said. They escaped empty-handed on foot and bicycle, and police are still searching for them.
