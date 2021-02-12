MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
HBO MAX
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” HBO Max exclusive also debuting in theaters
“The Bridge,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Earwig and the Witch,” HBO Max exclusive also in theaters
Netflix
“To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” Netflix original movie
“Nadiya Bakes,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” Netflix original documentary, season 1
Hulu
“OnlyFans: Selling Sexy,” Hulu original documentary
“Framing Britney Spears,” FX on Hulu documentary episode
Amazon Prime
“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Marvel’s Behind the Mask,” Disney+ original documentary
“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, “New Fragility”
Django Django, “Glowing In The Dark”
Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)”
Sports, “Get a Good Look Pt. 1”
The Pretty Reckless, “Death By Rock And Roll”
Sia, “Music (Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”
Robin Thicke, “On Earth, and in Heaven”
Various Artists, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People and Their Pets: A couple in Sherbrooke, Quebec, were each fined $1,500 on Jan. 9, when police spotted the pair walking outside about an hour after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, with the husband wearing a leash, CTV News reported. The city’s curfew allows for dog-walking after 8 p.m., but police rejected the couple’s claim they were following the rules. It was the first weekend under new province-wide restrictions imposed by Premier Francois Legault, and officers throughout Quebec handed out more than 750 tickets.
