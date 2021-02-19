MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Hulu
“Nomadland” Hulu exclusive also debuting in theaters
“OnlyFans: Selling Sexy,” Hulu original documentary
“Framing Britney Spears,” FX on Hulu documentary episode
Netflix
“I Care A Lot,” Netflix original movie
“Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie,” Netflix original reality movie
“Amend: The Fight for America,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Behind Her Eyes,” Netflix original miniseries
“The Crew,” Netflix original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Tell Me Your Secrets,” Amazon original series, season 1
“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Flora & Ulysses,” Disney+ original movie
“Marvel’s Behind the Mask,” Disney+ original documentary
“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“For All Mankind,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
HBO Max
“Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President,” HBO Max only documentary
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” HBO Max exclusive also in theaters
“The Bridge,” HBO Max original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, “Hunter And The Dog Star”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture)”
Ariana Grande, “Positions (Deluxe)”
Hearty Har, “Radio Astro”
The Hold Steady, “Open Door Policy”
Mogwai, “As The Love Continues”
Julia Stone, “Sixty Summers”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: As paramedics in Houston responded to a call on Jan. 21, Renaldo Leonard, 36, jumped into their Houston Fire Department ambulance and drove, emergency lights flashing, about 4 miles to a Jack in the Box, where he got in the drive-thru lane, according to police. The Smoking Gun reported the ambulance was tracked to the restaurant, and Leonard was arrested and charged with felony theft of the vehicle, which is valued at more than $150,000.
