MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Hulu
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Hulu original movie
“Nomadland” Hulu exclusive also debuting in theaters
HBO MAX
“Tom & Jerry,” HBO Max exclusive also in theaters
“Allen v. Farrow,” HBO original documentary miniseries
Apple TV+
“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“For All Mankind,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Netflix
“Ginny & Georgia,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Brian Regan: On the Rocks” Netflix original comedy special, 2021
“Pelé,” Netflix original documentary
“Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan,” Netflix original documentary series, season 1
“Bigfoot Family,” Netflix original animated movie
Peacock
“Punky Brewster,” Peacock original series, season 1
“Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here,” Peacock animated series, season 1
Disney+
“Flora & Ulysses,” Disney+ original movie
Amazon Prime
“Tell Me Your Secrets,” Amazon original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Cloud Nothings, “The Shadow I Remember”
Alice Cooper, “Detroit Stories”
Maxïmo Park, “Nature Always Wins”
Willie Nelson, “That’s Life”
NOFX, “Single Album”
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Way Down In The Rust Bucket”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: An unidentified man, who authorities said appeared to be intoxicated, was taken into custody on Jan. 13 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after local U.S. Coast Guard crews found him onboard a stolen floating tiki hut near Hawk’s Channel in Key West, WTVJ-TV reported. The man was charged with grand theft and resisting an officer without violence. The Coast Guard posted photos of the tiki hut and warned, “Don’t drink and boat!”
