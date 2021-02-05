MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Malcolm & Marie,” Netflix original movie
“Firefly Lane,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” Netflix original comedy specials, season 2
“Kid Cosmic” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“Space Sweepers,” Netflix original movie
HBO MAX
“Earwig and the Witch,” HBO Max exclusive also debuting in theaters
“The Head,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“The Snoopy Show,” Apple TV+ original animated series
“Palmer” Apple TV+ original movie
Amazon Prime
“Bliss,” Amazon original movie
“The Great Escapists,” Amazon original reality series, season 1
Hulu
“Framing Britney Spears,” FX on Hulu documentary episode
Disney+
“Pixar Popcorn,” Disney+ original animated shorts, season 1
“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Black Country, New Road, “For the First Time”
John Carpenter, “Lost Themes III: Alive After Death”
CNCO, “Deja Vu”
Foo Fighters, “Medicine at Midnight”
Green Day, “Father of All ...”
The Weather Station, “Ignorance”
The Weeknd, “The Highlights”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
It’s Come to This: China’s Civil Aviation Administration issued updated COVID-19 safety guidelines in early December that drew attention by encouraging flight crews to wear diapers and avoid airplane lavatories. Titled “Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines,” the document included information on wearing masks and other personal protective equipment and also stated, “It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” United Press International reported.
