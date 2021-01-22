MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“The White Tiger,” Netflix original movie
“Blown Away,” Netflix original reality competition, season 2
“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
“Spycraft,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Bling Empire,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Hulu
“Everyone Is Doing Great,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Endlings,” Hulu original series, season 2
“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise,” Hulu original movie
Amazon Prime
“One Night in Miami,” Amazon original movie
“Herself,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max original reality series, season 2
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO original talk show, season 19
“Locked Down,” HBO Max original movie
“Search Party,” HBO Max original series, season 4
“Tiger,” HBO original documentary
Apple TV+
“Losing Alice,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Servant,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Dickinson,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bugzy Malone, “The Resurrection”
Rhye, “Home”
Steve Hackett, “Under A Mediterranean Sky”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Police in Jackson, Mississippi, had little trouble identifying the man who they said passed a threatening note to a teller at a Trustmark Bank on Dec. 3 and got away with an undetermined amount of cash, WAPT reported. Security cameras in the bank clearly captured images of suspect Richard Jiles, 41, wearing a white shirt and camouflage jacket with a blue face mask pulled down below his chin to reveal his entire face. Jiles was later apprehended.
