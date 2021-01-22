MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Netflix

“The White Tiger,” Netflix original movie

“Blown Away,” Netflix original reality competition, season 2

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix original animated series, season 2

“Spycraft,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

“Bling Empire,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

Hulu

“Everyone Is Doing Great,” Hulu original series, season 1

“Endlings,” Hulu original series, season 2

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise,” Hulu original movie

Amazon Prime

“One Night in Miami,” Amazon original movie

“Herself,” Amazon original movie

Disney+

“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1

HBO MAX

“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max original reality series, season 2

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO original talk show, season 19

“Locked Down,” HBO Max original movie

“Search Party,” HBO Max original series, season 4

“Tiger,” HBO original documentary

Apple TV+

“Losing Alice,” Apple TV+  original series, season 1

“Servant,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2

“Dickinson,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Bugzy Malone, “The Resurrection”

Rhye, “Home”

Steve Hackett, “Under A Mediterranean Sky”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Least Competent Criminal: Police in Jackson, Mississippi, had little trouble identifying the man who they said passed a threatening note to a teller at a Trustmark Bank on Dec. 3 and got away with an undetermined amount of cash, WAPT reported. Security cameras in the bank clearly captured images of suspect Richard Jiles, 41, wearing a white shirt and camouflage jacket with a blue face mask pulled down below his chin to reveal his entire face. Jiles was later apprehended.

