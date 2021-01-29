MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“The Dig,” Netflix original movie
“Penguin Bloom,” Netflix original movie
“Finding ‘Ohana,” Netflix original movie
“Bonding,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Fate: The Winx Saga,” Netflix original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“The Little Things,” Warner Bros. film opens today starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto and also debuts on HBO Max
Apple TV+
“Palmer” Apple TV+ original movie
“Losing Alice,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Dickinson,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Amazon Prime
“The Great Escapists,” Amazon original reality series, season 1
Disney+
“Pixar Popcorn,” Disney+ original animated shorts, season 1
“WandaVision,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“One Night in Miami,” Amazon original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Besnard Lakes, “The Bernard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings”
Ani DiFranco, “Revolutionary Love”
Langhorne Slim, “Strawberry Mansion”
Lucero, “When You Found Me”
Madlib, “Sound Ancestors”
The Notwist, “Vertigo Days”
Arlo Parks, “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
Weezer, “OK Human”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: A Washington State Patrol officer pulled over a motorist on I-90 near North Bend on Nov. 30 after noticing the vehicle’s “super dim” headlights, patrol spokesman Rick Johnson told CNN. Closer inspection revealed the unnamed driver had duct-taped flashlights to the front of his vehicle to replace the headlights, which had been damaged in a crash. Flashlights-as-headlights are illegal in Washington because they don’t provide enough brightness, Johnson said, adding that the driver also had a suspended license.
