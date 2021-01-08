MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Pieces of a Woman,” Netflix original movie
“Charming,” Netflix original animated movie
“Surviving Death,” Netflix original documentary series, season 1
“History of Swear Words,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“The Netflix Afterparty,” Netflix original talk show, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Herself,” Amazon original movie
“Yearly Departed,” Amazon original comedy special
“I’m Your Woman,” Amazon original movie
Apple TV+
“Dickinson,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Disney+
“Marvel Studios: Legends,” Disney+ original retrospective, season 1
“Soul,” Disney+ original animated movie
HBO MAX
“Wonder Woman 1984,” HBO Max exclusive also playing in theaters
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” HBO original documentary
Peacock
“The Office,” Seasons 1-9 (+extended “Superfan” episodes)
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Casper Clausen, “Better Way”
Steve Earle, “J.T.”
Barry Gibb, “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol. 1)”
Passenger, “A Song for the Drunk and Broken Hearted”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Motorists in Woodbury County, Iowa, started alerting State Conservation Officer Steve Griebel on Nov. 9 that hundreds of ducks had been killed after mistaking wet roads for wetlands, KCRG reported. The ducks, including bluebills, mallards, buffleheads and teal, were migrating south and landed on the wet pavement in parking lots and on highways, where the next day Griebel said he counted more than 200 that had been hit by unwitting drivers.
