Netflix
“The Old Guard,” Netflix original movie
“Stateless,” Netflix original miniseries
“The Baby-Sitters Club,” Netflix original, season 1
“Warrior Nun,” Netflix original, season 1
“Desperados,” Netflix original movie
“A Kid from Coney Island,” Netflix original documentary
Hulu
“Palm Springs,” Hulu original movie
Amazon Prime
“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2
“My Spy,” Amazon movie exclusive
Disney+
“Hamilton,” Disney+ original movie presentation of hit Broadway show
HBO Max
“Close Enough,” HBO original animated series
“Expecting Amy,” HBO original docuseries
“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Beths, “Jump Rope Gazers”
The Jayhawks, “XOXO”
My Morning Jacket , “The Waterfall II”
Margo Price, “That’s How Rumors Get Started”
Mike Shinoda, “Dropped Frames, Vol. 1”
The Streets, “None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive”
Rufus Wainwright, “Unfollow The Rules”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: Car buffs who were able to snag a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 were lucky: Coronavirus shut down production before too many of them could be built. So imagine how angry the owner of one of the prized autos was when he took his car to a Chevy dealership in Jacksonville, Florida, for service on June 1 — and the car was dropped off the lift. According to CarBuzz, the new ‘Vette has a different weight distribution than its predecessors, and service techs didn’t know the right way to position it on the lift. Car owner Jake Anthony posted a photo of the wrecked hot rod on his Instagram account, where he noted that “I’ve spoken with (GM) executives, I’m not interested in a new base model.”
