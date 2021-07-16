MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Netflix

“Gunpowder Milkshake,” Netflix original movie

“Fear Street Part Three: 1666,” Netflix original movie

“Never Have I Ever,” Netflix original series, season 2

“Heist,” Netflix original documentary series, season 1

“Deep,” Netflix original movie

“Explained,” Netflix original reality series, season 3

“Naomi Osaka,” Netflix original reality miniseries

Paramount+

“A Quiet Place Part II,” theatrical release now also exclusively playing on Paramount+

Hulu

“American Horror Stories” FX on Hulu original series, season 1

“McCartney 3, 2, 1,” Hulu original documentary miniseries

Peacock

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” Peacock original animated series, season 3

“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Soccer Olympic Team,” Peacock original sports special

“Dr. Death,” Peacock original miniseries

HBO MAX

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes,” HBO original documentary miniseries

“The White Lotus,” HBO original miniseries

Apple TV+

“Schmigadoon!,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Barenaked Ladies, “Detour de Force”

John Mayer, “Sob Rock”

Pop Smoke, “Faith”

Wavves, “Hideaway”

The Zolas, “Come Back To Life”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Oh, Canada: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan, had a mystery on their hands on May 7 when someone reported a load of fenceposts missing, RCMP reported on its website. Officers opened an investigation, but the “bucktooth bandits” were quickly identified: “The stolen goods were located in a beaver dam,” said Constable Conrad Rickards. “A beaver — or beavers — helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were GOA (gone on arrival).”

