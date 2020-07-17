MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Cursed,” Netflix original, season 1
“Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Old Guard,” Netflix original movie
“Stateless,” Netflix original miniseries
Hulu
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Hulu original documentary
“Palm Springs,” Hulu original movie
HBO Max
“Showbiz Kids” HBO original documentary
“Close Enough,” HBO original animated series
“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2
Amazon Prime
“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2
“My Spy,” Amazon movie exclusive
Disney+
“Hamilton,” Disney+ original movie presentation of hit Broadway show
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bush, “The Kingdom”
The Chicks, “Gaslighter”
Ellie Goulding, “Brightest Blue”
The Pretenders, “Hate For Sale”
Surfer Blood, “Carefree Theatre”
NEW BOOKS AVAILABLE
The Room Where It Happened,” by John Bolton
The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
“Big Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner
NEW COMICS THIS WEEK
DC COMICS
Aquaman #61
Catwoman #23
Justice League #49
Nightwing #72
Teen Titans #43
DYNAMITE
Bettie Page #1
Sacred Six #1
IMAGE COMICS
Savage Dragon #250
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #44
Avengers #34
Captain Marvel #17
Empyre #1 (Of 6)
Fantastic Four #21
Guardians Of The Galaxy #4
Immortal Hulk #35
Spider-Woman #2
Venom #26
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: Car buffs who were able to snag a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 were lucky: Coronavirus shut down production before too many of them could be built. So imagine how angry the owner of one of the prized autos was when he took his car to a Chevy dealership in Jacksonville, Florida, for service on June 1 — and the car was dropped off the lift. According to CarBuzz, the new ‘Vette has a different weight distribution than its predecessors, and service techs didn’t know the right way to position it on the lift. Car owner Jake Anthony posted a photo of the wrecked hot rod on his Instagram account, where he noted that “I’ve spoken with (GM) executives, I’m not interested in a new base model.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.