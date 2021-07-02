MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Amazon Prime
“The Tomorrow War,” Amazon original movie
“Bosch,” Amazon original series, season 7
HBO MAX
“No Sudden Move,” HBO Max original movie
“The Legend of the Underground,” HBO original documentary
“Tom and Jerry in New York,” HBO Max original animated series, season 1
Peacock
“The Boss Baby: Family Business,” animated movie also opening in theaters
“The Mighty Ones,” Peacock/Hulu original animated series, season 2
Netflix
“Fear Street Part One: 1994,” Netflix original movie
“America: The Motion Picture,” Netflix original animated movie
“Somos,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Audible,” Netflix original documentary
“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway,” Netflix original anime
“Big Timber,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“The 8th Night,” Netflix original movie
Hulu
“Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Hulu original documentary also playing in theaters
“The Mighty Ones,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 2
“False Positive,” Hulu original movie
Apple TV+
“Physical,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Disney+
“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Disney+ original series, season 1
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Jungle Justice: A man suspected of poaching rhinos in South Africa’s Kruger National Park was trampled to death by a herd of elephants on April 17, according to park authorities. Managing Executive Gareth Coleman praised the park’s “successful weekend in the fight to keep our rhinos alive” as rangers arrested five suspects, carrying hunting rifles and an ax, in a continuing crackdown on poaching, reported The Washington Post. (BONUS: A skull and a pair of pants were all that remained of a suspected poacher killed by an elephant and eaten by lions in the park in 2019.)
