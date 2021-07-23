MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Apple TV+
“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Schmigadoon!,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Netflix
“The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Netflix original movie
“The Movies That Made Us,” Netflix original documentary series, season 2
“Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” Netflix original animated series, season 1, part 1
“Sexy Beasts,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Jolt,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Turner & Hooch,” Disney+ original series, season 1
“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Miniseries,” Disney+ original documentary
HBO MAX
“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage,” HBO original documentary
“100 Foot Wave,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“Through Our Eyes,” HBO Max original documentary series, season 1
Peacock
“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1, part 2
Paramount+
“A Quiet Place Part II,” theatrical release now also exclusively playing on Paramount+
Hulu
“American Horror Stories” FX on Hulu original series, season 1
“McCartney 3, 2, 1,” Hulu original documentary miniseries
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Leon Bridges, “Gold-Diggers Sound”
Jackson Browne, “Downhill From Everywhere”
David Crosby, “For Free “
Darkside, “Spiral”
Descendents, “9th & Walnut”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Oh, Canada: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan, had a mystery on their hands on May 7 when someone reported a load of fenceposts missing, RCMP reported on its website. Officers opened an investigation, but the “bucktooth bandits” were quickly identified: “The stolen goods were located in a beaver dam,” said Constable Conrad Rickards. “A beaver — or beavers — helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were GOA (gone on arrival).”
