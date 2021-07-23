MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.

Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2

“Schmigadoon!,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

Netflix

“The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Netflix original movie

“The Movies That Made Us,” Netflix original documentary series, season 2

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” Netflix original animated series, season 1, part 1    

“Sexy Beasts,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

Amazon Prime

“Jolt,” Amazon original movie

Disney+

“Turner & Hooch,” Disney+ original series, season 1

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Miniseries,”  Disney+ original documentary

HBO MAX

“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage,” HBO original documentary

“100 Foot Wave,” HBO original documentary miniseries

“Through Our Eyes,” HBO Max original documentary series, season 1

Peacock

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1, part 2

Paramount+

“A Quiet Place Part II,” theatrical release now also exclusively playing on Paramount+

Hulu

“American Horror Stories” FX on Hulu original series, season 1

“McCartney 3, 2, 1,” Hulu original documentary miniseries

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Leon Bridges, “Gold-Diggers Sound”

Jackson Browne, “Downhill From Everywhere”

David Crosby, “For Free “

Darkside, “Spiral”

Descendents, “9th & Walnut”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Oh, Canada: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan, had a mystery on their hands on May 7 when someone reported a load of fenceposts missing, RCMP reported on its website. Officers opened an investigation, but the “bucktooth bandits” were quickly identified: “The stolen goods were located in a beaver dam,” said Constable Conrad Rickards. “A beaver — or beavers — helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were GOA (gone on arrival).”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you