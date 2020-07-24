MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Amazon Prime
“Radioactive,” Amazon original movie
“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist,” Amazon original comedy series
“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2
“My Spy,” Amazon movie exclusive
Netflix
“Father Soldier Son,” Netflix original documentary
“The Kissing Booth 2,” Netflix original movie
“Cursed,” Netflix original, season 1
“Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” Netflix original, season 1
Hulu
“The Assistant,” Hulu exclusive movie starring Julia Garner (“Ozark” on Netflix)
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Hulu original documentary
“Palm Springs,” Hulu original movie
HBO Max
“The House of Ho,” HBO original, season 2
“Showbiz Kids” HBO original documentary
“Close Enough,” HBO original animated series
“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2
Disney+
“Hamilton,” Disney+ original movie presentation of hit Broadway show
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Logic, “No Pressure”
Lori McKenna, “The Balladeer”
The Naked And Famous, “Recover”
Neon Trees, “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: After falling asleep following a 10-bottle beer-drinking binge, and failing to heed nature’s call for 18 hours, a 40-year-old Chinese man identified as Mr. Hu was diagnosed with a burst bladder, the New York Post reported on June 23. The man appeared at Zhuji People’s Hospital in Zhejiang, China, complaining of searing abdominal pain, and doctors discovered three tears in his bladder, one of which had caused his intestines to spill into the bladder. Mr. Hu underwent emergency surgery and was able to recover. Zhuji officials said while bladder rupture is rare, they see at least one such patient every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.