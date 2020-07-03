MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Disney+
“Hamilton,” Disney+ original movie presentation of hit Broadway show
Netflix
“Warrior Nun,” Netflix original, season 1
“George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half,” Netflix original comedy special
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Netflix original movie
“Athlete A,” Netflix original documentary
HBO Max
“Welcome to Chechnya,” HBO original documentary
“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” HBO original documentary
“Perry Mason,” HBO original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Dads,” Apple TV+ original documentary
Hulu
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” Hulu original
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Whitney Houston, “Whitney Houston” 2-LP vinyl reissue with bonus EP/remix album
Willie Nelson, “First Rose Of Spring”
Paul Weller, “On Sunset”
NEW COMICS GAMES AVAILABLE
Buffy The Vampire Slayer #15
Red Sonja #16
Vampirella #10
Ghostbusters Year One #4
Negan Lives #1
TM Ninja Turtles Urban Legends #24
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Another Job Threatened: Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics has partnered with the New Zealand robotics company Rocos to develop a robotic dog, Spot, to herd sheep. “The age of autonomous robots is upon us,” Rocos chief executive David Inggs told United Press International. The dog can be controlled remotely as it guides sheep through mountainous and difficult terrain, according to the company. “It just needs to walk with intent toward the sheep and they seem to respond,” said Richard Stinear, Rocos chief technology officer. In other words, they act like sheep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.