Disney+
“Jungle Cruise,” Theatrical release available for an additional rental fee
“Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
“Playing With Sharks,” Disney+ original documentary
“Turner & Hooch,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Netflix
“Resort to Love,” Netflix original movie
“Outer Banks,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Transformers: War for Cybertron,” Netflix original animated series, season 3 (“Kingdom”)
“Glow Up,” Netflix original reality competition, season 3
“The Last Mercenary” Netflix original movie
Amazon Prime
“The Pursuit of Love,” Amazon original miniseries
“Jolt,” Amazon original movie
Peacock
“Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story,” Peacock original documentary miniseries
Paramount+
“Behind the Music [2021],” Paramount+ original documentary series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Back on the Record With Bob Costas,” HBO original sports series, season 1
“Tig Notaro: Drawn,” HBO original animated comedy special
“Jellystone!,” HBO Max original animated series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 1
“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Schmigadoon!,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
Bleachers, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night”
Los Lobos, “Native Sons
Prince, “Welcome 2 America”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Unclear on the Concept: A 35-year-old man from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, was presumably having a good time on June 20, sitting in his Dodge Ram truck and lighting fireworks, then throwing them out the window ... until he was critically injured by one that didn’t make it outside the cab. The exploding firework also did significant damage to the interior of the truck, lehighvalleylive.com reported, but didn’t cause a fire, Emmaus Police Chief Troy Schantz said.
