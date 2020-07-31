MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Netflix

“The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix original, season 2

“Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege,” Netflix animated original, season 2

“Animal Crackers,” Netflix original animated movie

“Street Food: Latin America,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

“Love on the Spectrum,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

Amazon Prime

“Radioactive,” Amazon original movie

“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist,” Amazon original comedy series

“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2

Hulu

“The Assistant,” Hulu exclusive movie starring Julia Garner (“Ozark” on Netflix)

“Palm Springs,” Hulu original movie

HBO Max

“The Dog House,” HBO original, season 1

“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2

Disney+

“Rogue Trip,” Disney+ original, season 1

Apple TV+

“Greyhound,” Apple TV+ original movie

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Fontaines DC, “A Hero’s Death”

Steve Howe, “Love Is”

Land of Talk, “Indistinct Conversations”

Alanis Morissette, “Such Pretty Forks In The Road”

The Psychedelic Furs, “Made Of Rain”

NEW COMICS THIS WEEK

DC COMICS

Batman Superman #10

Suicide Squad #7

Wonder Woman #759

DYNAMITE

James Bond #6

Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica #12

Vampirella Red Sonja #9

IDW PUBLISHING

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #107

IMAGE COMICS

Spawn #308

MARVEL COMICS

Amazing Spider-Man #45

Captain Marvel #18

Empyre #3 (Of 6)

Star Wars Darth Vader #3

X-Factor #1

X-Men #10

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Least Competent, Most Ambitious Criminals: Donnovan Russell Jester, 28, of Largo, Florida, was arrested on June 18 for grand theft of a vessel — a $900,000, 46-foot-long yacht. The Tampa Bay Times reported the theft took place March 20 at Thunder Marine, where Pinellas County deputies said the 2019 Jeanneau Leader was stolen and driven into four channel-marker pilings, doing about $60,000 worth of damage, before being abandoned to drift in an oyster bed. Investigators found Jester’s thumbprint on a cabin door; he was held at the Pinellas County jail on $50,000.

