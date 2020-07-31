MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix original, season 2
“Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege,” Netflix animated original, season 2
“Animal Crackers,” Netflix original animated movie
“Street Food: Latin America,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Love on the Spectrum,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Radioactive,” Amazon original movie
“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist,” Amazon original comedy series
“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2
Hulu
“The Assistant,” Hulu exclusive movie starring Julia Garner (“Ozark” on Netflix)
“Palm Springs,” Hulu original movie
HBO Max
“The Dog House,” HBO original, season 1
“Doom Patrol,” HBO original miniseries, season 2
Disney+
“Rogue Trip,” Disney+ original, season 1
Apple TV+
“Greyhound,” Apple TV+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Fontaines DC, “A Hero’s Death”
Steve Howe, “Love Is”
Land of Talk, “Indistinct Conversations”
Alanis Morissette, “Such Pretty Forks In The Road”
The Psychedelic Furs, “Made Of Rain”
NEW COMICS THIS WEEK
DC COMICS
Batman Superman #10
Suicide Squad #7
Wonder Woman #759
DYNAMITE
James Bond #6
Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica #12
Vampirella Red Sonja #9
IDW PUBLISHING
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #107
IMAGE COMICS
Spawn #308
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #45
Captain Marvel #18
Empyre #3 (Of 6)
Star Wars Darth Vader #3
X-Factor #1
X-Men #10
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent, Most Ambitious Criminals: Donnovan Russell Jester, 28, of Largo, Florida, was arrested on June 18 for grand theft of a vessel — a $900,000, 46-foot-long yacht. The Tampa Bay Times reported the theft took place March 20 at Thunder Marine, where Pinellas County deputies said the 2019 Jeanneau Leader was stolen and driven into four channel-marker pilings, doing about $60,000 worth of damage, before being abandoned to drift in an oyster bed. Investigators found Jester’s thumbprint on a cabin door; he was held at the Pinellas County jail on $50,000.
