Netflix
“Fear Street Part Two: 1978,” Netflix original movie
“Atypical,” Netflix original series, season 4
“Virgin River,” Netflix original series, season 3
“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,” Season 2 Netflix original
“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” Netflix original anime, season 1
Disney+
“Black Widow,” Marvel movie in theaters available for an additional rental
“Monsters at Work,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
“The Good, the Bart, and the Loki,” Disney+ original animated special
HBO MAX
“Gossip Girl (2021),” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Looney Tunes Cartoons,” HBO Max original animated series, season 2
Paramount+
“Big Brother Live feed,” Paramount+ original reality content
“Love Island Live feed,” Paramount+ original reality content
Hulu
“This Way Up,” Hulu original series, season 2
Apple TV+
“The Snoopy Show,” Apple TV+ original animated series, additional episodes
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Lana Del Rey, “Blue Banisters”
Twin Shadow, “Twin Shadow”
Various Artists, “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” (Original Soundtrack Expanded Edition)
Various Artists, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Original Soundtrack)
The Wallflowers, “Exit Wounds”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Sign of the Times: During the pandemic, demand for port-a-potties in Maine increased. Customers were renting them for longer periods, and factories that make them ran into manufacturing issues, WGME-TV reported. As a result, South Portland is experiencing a critical deficit of the outdoor toilets. Supplier Royal Flush said they’re waiting for another shipment that was supposed to arrive in April, and new customers will have to take a back seat to returning customers until the backlog is resolved, probably in late June.
