Disney+
“Artemis Fowl,” Disney+ original movie
“Marvel’s Future Avengers,” Disney+ original animated series, season 2
On Demand
‘The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow
Netflix
“Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix original movie
“Pokemon: Journeys,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“Queer Eye,” Netflix original, season 5
“365 Days,” Netflix exclusive movie
“Fuller House,” Netflix original, final season
Amazon Prime
“Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava,” Amazon original comedy special
Hulu
Crossing Swords,” Hulu original animated series
“In My Skin,” Hulu original, Season 1
‘Shirley,” Hulu exclusive movie
Apple TV+
“Defending Jacob,” Apple TV+ original limited series
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Jehnny Beth, “To Love Is to Live”
Built To Spill, “Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston”
Boney James, “Solid”
Chloe x Halle, “Ungodly Hour ”
Norah Jones, “Pick Me Up Off The Floor”
Kodaline, “One Day at a Time”
Larkin Poe, “Self Made Man”
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
BOOM! STUDIOS
Faithless II #1
Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #32
DC COMICS
Batman #92
Batman The Adventures Continue #1 (Of 6)
Flash #755
Harley Quinn #73
Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1
Justice League #46
Legion Of Super-Heroes #6
Superman Giant #3
DYNAMITE
James Bond #5
Vampirella Red Sonja #8
MARVEL COMICS
Black Cat #11
Daredevil #20
Deadpool #5
New Mutants #10
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Going the Extra Mile: A nurse in the western Russian city of Tula has been disciplined for “noncompliance with the requirements for medical clothing” after photos appeared on social media of her wearing only a bra and panties under transparent PPE on a COVID-19 men-only ward. The unnamed nurse told her superiors at the Tula Regional Clinical Hospital that wearing clothing under the PPE was “too hot” and that she didn’t realize the protective gear was see-through. The Scottish Sun reported on May 20 that patients didn’t seem to mind, though one admitted there was “some embarrassment.”
