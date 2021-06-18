MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Disney+
“Luca,” Disney+ original animated movie
“Loki,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Netflix
“Fatherhood,” Netflix original movie
“Workin’ Moms,” Netflix original series, season 5
“Penguin Town,” Netflix original documentary series, season 1
“Black Summer,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Elite,” Netflix original series, season 4
Apple TV+
“Physical,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Lisey’s Story,” Apple TV+ original miniseries
Paramount+
“iCarly (2021),” Paramount+ original series, season 1
Peacock
“Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are),” Peacock original documentary
“The Greatest Race,” Peacock original sports documentary
HBO Max
“In the Heights,” theatrical release also playing exclusively on HBO Max
“Starstruck” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Betty,” HBO original series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Rory Feek, “Gentle Man”
H.E.R., “Back Of My Mind”
Gucci Mane, “Ice Daddy”
Kings Of Convenience, “Peace Or Love”
MNDR, “Hell To Be You Baby”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Least Competent Criminal: Cordell Coleman, 33, was arrested for public intoxication on April 14 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and was held until about 2:30 the next morning. When he was released from the Polaski County jail, Coleman took the first car he came across: an unmarked Little Rock Police Department SUV that had been left unlocked. The Smoking Gun reported that police tracked the car to an apartment complex about 10 miles away, where Coleman was found in the car. He was brought back to jail and charged with felony theft, this time in lieu of $25,000 bond.
