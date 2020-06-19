MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.

Apple TV+

“Dads,” Apple TV+ original documentary

“Dear...,” Apple TV+ original, season 1

Netflix

“Disclosure,” Netflix original documentary,

“Mr. Iglesias,” Netflix original, part 2“Marcella,” Netflix original, season 3

“Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix original movie

“Dating Around,” Netflix original reality series, season 2

“Reality Z,” Netflix original, season 1

Hulu

Crossing Swords,” Hulu original animated series

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” Hulu original

HBO Max

“I May Destroy You,” HBO original, season 1

On Demand

‘The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up”).

NEW MUSIC TO CHECK OUT

Black Eyed Peas, “Translation”

Braids, “Shadow Offering”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

Bob Dylan, “Rough And Rowdy Ways”

John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Jason Mraz, “Look For The Good”

Teyana Taylor, “The Album”

Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”

Neil Young, “Homegrown”

LATEST BOOKS OUT NOW

“The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett

The Summer House,” by James Patterson

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by Suzanne Collins

NEW COMICS AVAILABLE

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY

Lady Zorro #1

ARCHIE COMICS

Vampironica New Blood #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

Firefly #16

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TMNT #5 (Of 5)

DC COMICS

Dark Nights Death Metal #1

Green Lantern S2 #4

Superman #22

Wonder Woman #757

DYNAMITE

Red Sonja Age Of Chaos #4

IMAGE COMICS

A Man Among Ye #1

Birthright #44

Gideon Falls #22

Savage Dragon #249

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Wait, What? Katrina Morgan, 50, called 911 on May 2 in Port Clinton, Ohio, asking for the fire department because, “I need somebody to come put it out with their hose,” according to police reports. “It” was her crotch, she told the dispatcher, and it was on fire. The News Herald reported that police responding to her call arrested Morgan for making false reports and disrupting public services, and found empty bottles of alcohol in the house. Other people at the home admitted they’d been drinking but said they didn’t see her using the telephone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0