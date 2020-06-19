MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Apple TV+
“Dads,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“Dear...,” Apple TV+ original, season 1
Netflix
“Disclosure,” Netflix original documentary,
“Mr. Iglesias,” Netflix original, part 2“Marcella,” Netflix original, season 3
“Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix original movie
“Dating Around,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Reality Z,” Netflix original, season 1
Hulu
Crossing Swords,” Hulu original animated series
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” Hulu original
HBO Max
“I May Destroy You,” HBO original, season 1
On Demand
‘The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up”).
NEW MUSIC TO CHECK OUT
Black Eyed Peas, “Translation”
Braids, “Shadow Offering”
Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”
Bob Dylan, “Rough And Rowdy Ways”
John Legend, “Bigger Love”
Jason Mraz, “Look For The Good”
Teyana Taylor, “The Album”
Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”
Neil Young, “Homegrown”
LATEST BOOKS OUT NOW
“The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
The Summer House,” by James Patterson
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by Suzanne Collins
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY
Lady Zorro #1
ARCHIE COMICS
Vampironica New Blood #4
BOOM! STUDIOS
Firefly #16
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TMNT #5 (Of 5)
DC COMICS
Dark Nights Death Metal #1
Green Lantern S2 #4
Superman #22
Wonder Woman #757
DYNAMITE
Red Sonja Age Of Chaos #4
IMAGE COMICS
A Man Among Ye #1
Birthright #44
Gideon Falls #22
Savage Dragon #249
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Katrina Morgan, 50, called 911 on May 2 in Port Clinton, Ohio, asking for the fire department because, “I need somebody to come put it out with their hose,” according to police reports. “It” was her crotch, she told the dispatcher, and it was on fire. The News Herald reported that police responding to her call arrested Morgan for making false reports and disrupting public services, and found empty bottles of alcohol in the house. Other people at the home admitted they’d been drinking but said they didn’t see her using the telephone.
