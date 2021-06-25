MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“The Ice Road,” Netflix original movie
“Good on Paper,” Netflix original movie
“Too Hot to Handle,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“The A List,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Sex/Life,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Godzilla Singular Point,” Netflix original anime series, season 1
Hulu
“False Positive,” Hulu original movie
Paramount+
“The Good Fight,” Paramount+ original series, season 5
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” Paramount+ original reality competition, season 6
“Evil,” Paramount+ original series, season 2
Apple TV+
“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” Apple TV+ original documentary
“Fathom,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“Central Park,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 2
Disney+
“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Disney+ original series, season 1
“Wolfgang,” Disney+ original documentary
Amazon Prime
“Bosch,” Amazon original series, season 7
“Mary J. Blige’s My Life,” Amazon original documentary
HBO MAX
“LFG,” HBO Max original documentary
“In the Heights,” theatrical release also playing exclusively on HBO Max
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Lucy Dacus, “Home Video”
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Modest Mouse, “The Golden Casket”
The Mountain Goats, “Dark In Here”
JP Saxe, “Dangerous Levels of Introspection”
Tyler, The Creator, “Call Me If You Get Lost”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Wait, What?
The Tail Company, based in the United Kingdom, is starting production of its newest offering, miTail — a Bluetooth-enabled animatronic tail that wearers can control with a phone app. For example, a wearer might want to express emotions such as “frustrated and tense” or “calm and relaxed.” Other moves include the Short Wag, the Happy Wag and the Erect Tremble. The company plans to start delivering the Kickstarter-supported products in August.
