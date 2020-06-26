MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Netflix original movie
“Athlete A,” Netflix original documentary
“Father Soldier Son,” Netflix original documentary
“Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix original movie
“Disclosure,” Netflix original documentary
Hulu
“Love, Victor,” Hulu original, season 1
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” Hulu original
HBO Go
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” HBO original documentary
“Perry Mason,” HBO original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Dads,” Apple TV+ original documentary
NEW MUSIC TO CHECK OUT
HAIM, “Women In Music Pt. III,”
Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”
Kansas, “The Absence Of Presence”
Ray LaMontagne, “Monovision”
NEW VIDEO GAMES AVAILABLE
“The Last of Us Part II,” (PS4) Action-adventure
“SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated,” (PS4, XB1, Switch, PC) Remake/Action
“Pokémon Café Mix,” (Switch, iOS) Puzzle
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Before Quintin Henderson, 28, was released from Illinois’ Cook County Jail on May 2, he made a deal with fellow inmate Jahquez Scott, 21. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Scott promised Henderson $1,000 for letting Scott assume his identity, according to jail authorities, and when Henderson’s name was called, Scott stepped up, face mask in place, signed a few papers and walked away. It was when Henderson approached staff members a little while later and said he’d fallen asleep that officers realized there’d been a switch. Henderson, who was supposed to be released, is now being held on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon, and Scott is still on the run.
