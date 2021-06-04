MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Sweet Tooth,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Feel Good,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Bo Burnham: Inside,” Netflix original comedy special
“Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” Netflix original documentary
“Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme,” Netflix original animated special
“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie,” Netflix original anime
“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” Netflix original series, season 2
Apple
“Lisey’s Story,” Apple TV+ original miniseries
“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” Apple TV+ original documentary miniseries
HBO MAX
“Friends: The Reunion,” HBO Max original special
Peacock
“We Are Lady Parts,” Peacock original miniseries
Paramount+
“Rugrats (2021),” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1
Hulu
“Plan B,” Hulu original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Atreyu, “Baptize”
Lloyd Bank, “The Course of the Inevitable,”
Crowded House, “Dreamers Are Waiting”
Billy Gibbons, “Hardware”
Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee”
Liz Phair, “Soberish”
Rise Against, “Nowhere Generation”
Rostam, “Changephobia”
Wolf Alice, “Blue Weekend”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Canine Chronicles: Newsweek reported a dog lover in Hobbs, New Mexico, who identifies himself as girthbrooks1994 on TikTok, couldn’t figure out why the English bulldog he’d been given didn’t respond to any of the commands he gave it until he tried something different — Spanish. Now named Senor Snax, the dog is shown on posted videos readily obeying commands such as “dame la mano” and “sientate” (“give me your hand” and “sit down”). “He’s a bien boy and very spoiled,” says the proud owner.
