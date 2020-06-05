MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Apple TV+
“Defending Jacob,” Apple TV+ original limited series
Netflix
“Fuller House,” Netflix original, final season
“Spelling the Dream,” Netflix original documentary
“Queer Eye,” Netflix original, season 5
“13 Reasons Why,” Netflix original, season 4
Hulu
“In My Skin,” Hulu original, Season 1
‘Shirley,” Hulu exclusive movie
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Hulu original documentary
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Dion, “Blues With Friends”
Hinds, “The Prettiest Curse”
Sondre Lerche, “Patience”
No Age, “Goons Be Gone”
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, “Sideways To New Italy”
Run the Jewels, “RTJ4”
Sonic Boom, “All Things Being Equal”
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel),” Suzanne Collins
“The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett
“Midnight Sun,” Stephenie Meyer
“The World Needs More Purple People,” Kristen Bell
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
BOOM! STUDIOS
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Every Generation #1
DC COMICS
Action Comics #1022
Aquaman #59
Batman Superman #9
Birds Of Prey #1
Catwoman #22
Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super
Spectacular #1
Detective Comics #1022
Justice League Dark #22
Shazam #12
Swamp Thing Giant #4
Wonder Woman #756
IDW PUBLISHING
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero #271
Star Trek Year Five #11
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Rebellion Served Cold: An unnamed ice cream shop in Hong Kong is offering tear gas-flavored ice cream in support of the region’s pro-democracy movement, reports the Associated Press. The shop’s owner explained he wanted “to make a flavor that reminds people that they still have to persist in the protest movement and don’t lose their passion.” “It tastes like tear gas,” said customer Anita Wong. “It feels difficult to breathe at first, and it’s really pungent and irritating. It makes me want to drink a lot of water immediately.” The owner tried several different combinations to achieve the flavor and found that black pepper came the closest. Before coronavirus restrictions, he said the store was selling 20 to 30 scoops per day.
