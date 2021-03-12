MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Apple TV+
“Cherry,” Apple TV+ original movie
“Calls,” Apple TV+ original anthology, season 1
Netflix
“Yes Day,” Netflix original movie
“The One,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Last Chance U: Basketball,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Paradise PD,” Netflix original animated series, season 3
“Marriage or Mortgage,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Pacific Rim: The Black,” Netflix original anime, season 1
“City of Ghosts,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
Disney+
“Assembled: The Making of WandaVision,” Disney+ original documentary special
Paramount+
“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” Paramount+ original movie
Hulu
“Kid 90,” Hulu original documentary
“Boss Level,” Hulu original movie
HBO MAX
“Generation,” HBO Max original series, season 1, part 1
Amazon Prime
“Making Their Mark,” Amazon original documentary series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Aloe Blacc, “All Love Everything (Deluxe)”
Selena Gomez, “Revelación”
Nick Jonas, “Spaceman”
Valerie June, “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers”
Serena Ryder, “The Art of Falling Apart”
Rob Zombie, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Lost and Found: Phoenix police were called to a home on Feb. 21 by homeowners who unearthed a duffel bag filled with rusted handguns and assault rifles while digging hole in their backyard to plant a tree, Fox News reported. Officers said the guns will be examined to determine if they were used in any crimes. The residents have lived in the house for four years; before that, it was a rental property.
