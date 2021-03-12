MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.

Apple TV+

“Cherry,” Apple TV+ original movie

“Calls,” Apple TV+ original anthology, season 1

Netflix

“Yes Day,” Netflix original movie

“The One,” Netflix original series, season 1

“Last Chance U: Basketball,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

“Paradise PD,” Netflix original animated series, season 3

“Marriage or Mortgage,” Netflix original reality series, season 1

“Pacific Rim: The Black,” Netflix original anime, season 1

“City of Ghosts,” Netflix original animated series, season 1

Disney+

“Assembled: The Making of WandaVision,” Disney+  original documentary special

Paramount+

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” Paramount+ original movie

Hulu

“Kid 90,” Hulu original documentary

“Boss Level,” Hulu original movie

HBO MAX

“Generation,” HBO Max original series, season 1, part 1

Amazon Prime

“Making Their Mark,” Amazon original documentary series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Aloe Blacc, “All Love Everything (Deluxe)”

Selena Gomez, “Revelación”

Nick Jonas, “Spaceman”    

Valerie June, “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers”

Serena Ryder, “The Art of Falling Apart”

Rob Zombie, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Lost and Found: Phoenix police were called to a home on Feb. 21 by homeowners who unearthed a duffel bag filled with rusted handguns and assault rifles while digging hole in their backyard to plant a tree, Fox News reported. Officers said the guns will be examined to determine if they were used in any crimes. The residents have lived in the house for four years; before that, it was a rental property.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you