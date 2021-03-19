MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Disney+
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney+ original miniseries
HBO MAX
“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” HBO Max original movie
Netflix
“Country Comfort,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Operation Varisty Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” Netflix original documentary
“Sky Rojo,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Zero Chill,” Netflix original series, season 1
“RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo,” Netflix original comedy special
“Waffles + Mochi,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American,” Netflix original comedy special
“The Lost Pirate Kingdom,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Alien TV,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
Hulu
“Trolls: TrollsTopia,” Hulu original animated series, season 2
Apple TV+
“Calls,” Apple TV+ original anthology, season 1
“Cherry,” Apple TV+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bell Orchestre, “House Music”
Justin Bieber, “Justice”
Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”
Loretta Lynn, “Still Woman Enough”
Middle Kids, “Today We’re The Greatest”
Sting, “Duets”
Chad VanGaalen, “World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Women changing in the locker room at Onelife Fitness in Stafford, Virginia, were unhurt on Jan. 30 when Brian Anthony Joe, 41, fell through the ceiling, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, landing on one of them. Joe, who fell about 10 feet, the sheriff said, was also uninjured, and the New York Post reported the women held him there in the locker room until authorities arrived to arrest him on charges of burglary, vandalism and peeping.
