Netflix
“Bad Trip,” Netflix original movie
“The Irregulars,” Netflix original series, season 1
“A Week Away,” Netflix original movie
“Nailed It!: Double Trouble,” Netflix original competition series, season 1
“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,” Netflix original anime series, season 1
“Seaspiracy,” Netflix original documentary
“Secret Magic Control Agency,” Netflix original animated movie
HBO MAX
“The Day Sports Stood Still,” HBO original documentary
“The Runaway Bunny,” HBO Max original animated special
“Tina,” HBO original documentary
Disney+
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” Season 1 Disney+ original series, season 1
Apple TV+
It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” Apple TV+ exclusive animated TV special, 1974
Amazon Prime
“Invincible,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
Hulu
“Solar Opposites,” Hulu original animated series, season 2
Peacock
“John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,” Peacock original documentary miniseries
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Antlers, “Green To Gold”
Death from Above 1979, “Is 4 Lovers”
Evanescence, “The Bitter Truth”
tUnE-yArDs, “Sketchy”
Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”
Xiu Xiu, “Oh No”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Just Desserts: In late February, Thangulla Satish, 45, was killed in Telangana state in southern India when the rooster he was preparing for an illegal cockfight panicked and slashed him with the 3-inch blade strapped to its leg. Police inspector B. Jeevan said Satish was “hit by the rooster’s knife in his groin and started bleeding heavily,” the Associated Press reported. He died on the way to the hospital. The rooster was removed to a poultry farm nearby.
