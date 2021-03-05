MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Disney+
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disney+ exclusive also debuting in theaters; available for an additional rental fee
“Flora & Ulysses,” Disney+ original movie
Amazon Prime
“Coming 2 America,” Amazon original movie
“Tell Me Your Secrets,” Amazon original series, season 1
Netflix
“Moxie,” Netflix original movie
“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” Netflix original documentary
“Murder Among the Mormons,” Netflix original reality miniseries
“Word Party,” Netflix original animated series, season 5
Hulu
“Boss Level,” Hulu original movie
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Hulu original movie
“Nomadland” Hulu exclusive also debuting in theaters
HBO MAX
“Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests,” HBO Max original documentary
“Tom & Jerry,” HBO Max exclusive also in theaters
Apple TV+
“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“For All Mankind,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Adult Mom, “Driver”
Arab Strap, “As Days Get Dark”
Camilo, “Por Primera Vez”
“Coming 2 America,” Soundtrack
Fruit Bats, “The Pet Parade”
Judith Hill, “Baby, I’m Hollywood!”
Zara Larsson, “Poster Girl”
Kings of Leon, “When You See Yourself”
Ian Sweet, “Show Me How You Disappear”
Teenage Fanclub, “Endless Arcade”
The Vaccines, “Cosy Karaoke, Vol. 1”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: The Monroe Township (Michigan) Fire Department launched a rescue mission on Jan. 26 after receiving a call about a goose or duck possibly injured and in distress on the frozen River Raisin. Firefighters suited up and headed out on the ice, WXYZ-TV reported, but realized upon closer inspection that the bird was just a hunting decoy. “It ended up being a good training session, actually,” said Chief Mark Cherney. “In the end, we can sleep well at night. A bird is not suffering.”
