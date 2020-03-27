MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Tiger King” Netflix original, documentary series
“Freud” Netflix original, Season 1
“Tom Segura: Ball Hog” Netflix original comedy special
“J-Style Trip” Netflix original, Season 1
“Vampires” Netflix original, Season 1
Hulu
“Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power” Hulu original
“Little Fires Everywhere” Hulu original miniseries
“Big Time Adolescence” Hulu original movie
Amazon Prime
“Blow the Man Down” Amazon original
“The Pale Horse” Amazon original miniseries
“ZeroZeroZero” Amazon original miniseries
HBO Go
“Nick Guerra: Love Me at My Worst” HBO original comedy special
“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” HBO original documentary
“My Brilliant Friend” HBO original, Season 2
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
5 Seconds of Summer, “Calm”
Vanessa Carlton, “Love Is An Art”
Clem Snide, “Forever Just Beyond”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
Little Dragon, “New Me, Same Us”
Pearl Jam, “Gigaton”
San Fermin, “The Cormorant I & II”
Sufjan Stevens, “Aporia”
Waxahatchee, “Saint Cloud”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Old Story, New Twist: An Oklahoma City homeowner hearing noises in his attic suspected squirrels might have gotten in, but when he went to inspect, he found instead ... a man, lying on a mattress. KOCO News reported on Feb. 28 the unnamed homeowner called 911 and reported a “stranger in my house. ... I have a gun on him right now.” Police responding to the call told reporters “there was actually somebody that appeared to have taken up residence in (the) attic,” and the home has a staircase “that goes up the side of the house with attic access.” The homeowner escorted the squatter at gunpoint to the driveway, where officers were waiting.
