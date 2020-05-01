MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Half of It” Netflix original movie “Extracurricular,” Netflix original, season 1
“Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story,” Netflix original documentary
“A Secret Love,” Netflix original documentary
“Never Have I Ever,” Season 1 Netflix original Trailer
“Coronavirus Explained,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“The Last Kingdom,” Netflix original, season 4
“Hello Ninja,” Netflix original, season 2 animated series
“Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” Netflix original, season 1 animated series
Apple TV +
“Beastie Boys Story,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” Apple TV+ original, season 1
“Defending Jacob,” Apple TV+ original limited series
Amazon Prime
“Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers concert film,” Amazon original
HBO Go
“We’re Here,” HBO original, season 1 TV/Reality
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Car Seat Headrest, “Making A Door Less Open”
Kenny Chesney, “Here And Now”
Diet Cig, “Do You Wonder About Me?”
Joan As Police Woman, “Cover Two”
Damien Jurado, “What’s New, Tomboy?”
NEW GAMES AVAILABLE
“Streets of Rage 4” (PS4, XB1, Switch) Action, Beat-’Em-Up
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered,” (PS4, XB1) Shooter
“Predator: Hunting Grounds,” (PS4) Shooter
“Trials of Mana,” (PS4, Switch) Remake/RPG
“Code: Realize - Future Blessings,” (Switch) Adventure
“MotoGP 20,” (PS4, XB1, Switch) Racing
Final Fantasy VII Remake,” (PS4) Remake/RPG
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“Camino Winds,” by John Grisham
“If It Bleeds,” by Stephen King
“Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci
“Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle
“The Wedding Dress,” by Danielle Steel
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Crowd Control: A 21-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father, of Key West, Florida, told Monroe County Sheriff’s officers they were on a boat off Wisteria Island April 4 where they spotted a group of about 20 college-aged people drinking on the beach, the New York Daily News reported. The woman said they approached the group and asked them to obey social distancing orders and keep the noise down, but the people became violent and struck both victims in the head with a baseball bat. Authorities said both sustained head injuries in the attack; the attackers jumped into three boats docked nearby and took off, and no one has been arrested.
