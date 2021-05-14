MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Woman in the Window” Netflix original movie
“Halston,” Netflix original miniseries
“The Upshaws,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Love Death + Robots,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
“Money, Explained,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Castlevania,” Netflix original animated series, season 4
“Haunted,” Netflix original reality series, season 3
“I Am All Girls,” Netflix original movie
HBO MAX
“Those Who Wish Me,” HBO Max exclusive movie also debuting in theaters
“The Crime of the Century,” HBO original documentary
“Hacks,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Disney+
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Disney+ original series, season 2
Peacock
“Intergalactic,” Peacock original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“The Boy From Medellin,” Amazon original documentary
“The Underground Railroad,” Amazon original miniseries
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Black Keys, “Delta Kream”
The Chills, “Scatterbrain”
Juliana Hatfield, “Blood”
Alan Jackson, “Where Have You Gone”
J. Cole, “The Off-Season”
Damien Jurado, “The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania”
St. Vincent, “Daddy’s Home”
Paul Weller, “Fat Pop (Volume 1)”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Authorities in Camden County, Missouri, arrested Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, a prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom,” on March 4 for plotting to kill her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors say Bauman offered to pay $1,500 to a person in St. Louis who contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol and then turned informant, recording Bauman’s request that the “look like an accident,” and later saying she’s a Christian but she could ask for forgiveness later. According to The Daily Beast, Bauman also texted her daughter, saying, “Your grandmother will die.” She is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.
