Netflix
“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” Netflix original, season 5
“Magic for Humans,” Netflix original, season 3
“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,” Netflix original documentary movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Netflix original interactive episode
“Trial by Media,” Netflix original documentary, season 1
“The Eddy,” Netflix original, season 1
“Restaurants on the Edge,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
Hulu
“The Great,” Hulu original, series premiere
“Solar Opposites” Hulu original animated series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal,” Amazon original comedy special
“The Last Narc,” Amazon original documentary series
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Bon Jovi, “Bon Jovi 2020”
Charli XCX, “How I’m Feeling Now”
The Dears, “Lovers Rock”
Future, “High Off Life”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Reunions”
Land of Talk, “Indistinct Conversations”
Magnetic Fields, “Quickies”
Perfume Genius, “Set My Heart”
Sparks, “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
Weezer, “Van Weezer”
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
DC Comics
Harley Quinn #72
Justice League #44
Justice League Odyssey #20
Lois Lane #10 (Of 12)
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“Camino Winds,” by John Grisham
“A Woman of No Importance: The American Spy Who Helped Win World War II,” Sonia Purnell
NEW GAMES AVAILABLE
“Deep Rock Galactic,” (PS4, XB1) Co-op shooter
Super Mega Baseball 3,” (PS4, XB1, Switch, PC) Sports
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Priorities: As tornadoes bore down on the Southeast on April 12, an unnamed family sought safety in a storm shelter in Crossville, Alabama, but said they were turned away when they had only one face mask. The woman told WHNT a man who opened the door asked if they had masks. “I said I have one mask,” the woman said. “He motioned no and shut the door.” The family ran back to their car and looked for shelter elsewhere. Crossville Mayor Tera Fortenberry had posted the face coverings requirement on Facebook, but the family didn’t see the message. After the story became public, masks were donated to the town anonymously.
