Netflix
“Army of the Dead,” Netflix original movie
“Special,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix original animated series, season 3
“The Neighbor,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Halston,” Netflix original miniseries
“The Woman in the Window” Netflix original movie
Hulu
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” Hulu original animated series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“P!NK: All I Know So Far,” Amazon original documentary
“Solos,” Amazon original anthology series, season 1
Apple TV+
“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” Apple TV+ original documentary miniseries
“Trying,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“The Me You Can’t See,” Apple TV+ original reality miniseries
Peacock
“Girls5eva,” Peacock original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Paula Cole, “American Quilt”
Micky Dolenz, “Micky Dolenz Sings Nesmith”
Chrissie Hynde, “Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan”
Lord Huron, “Long Lost”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”
Blake Shelton, “Body Language”
Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled And Icy”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Noted: Ayanna Williams of Houston achieved a Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails grown by a woman in 2017, when her nails measured 19 feet. In early April, Williams visited a dermatology clinic in Fort Worth to have the nails cut off — her first trim since the 1990s — but not before measuring them again: 24 feet, a length that required a manicure lasting several days, using three to four bottles of nail polish, CNN reported. “With or without my nails, I will still be the queen,” Williams said. The nails were preserved and will be on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida.
