Netflix
“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything,” Netflix original comedy special
“Sweet Magnolias,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Lovebirds,” Netflix original movie
“The Big Flower Fight,” Netflix original reality competition, season 1
“Control Z,” Netflix original, season 1
Hulu
“The Great,” Hulu original, series premiere
“Solar Opposites” Hulu original animated series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Trying,” Apple TV+ original, season 1
Amazon Prime
“The Last Narc,” Amazon original miniseries
Disney+
“It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer,” Disney+ original, season 1
HBO Go
“I Know This Much is True,” HBO original miniseries
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Airborne Toxic Event, “Hollywood Park”
Badly Drawn Boy, “Banana Skin Shoes”
Indigo Girls, “Look Long”
Carly Rae Jepsen, “Dedicated: Side B”
The 1975, “Notes On A Conditional Form”
Steve Earle & the Dukes, “Ghosts Of West Virginia”
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
BOOM! STUDIOS
Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14
Ghosted In L.A. #10
DC COMICS
Batman Giant #4
DCeased Unkillables #3
Flash Giant #4
Justice League #44
Justice League Odyssey #20
Plunge #3
Red Hood Outlaw #45
Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #10
Wonder Woman #755
DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT
Red Sonja #15
IMAGE COMICS
Birthright #43
Deadly Class #44
Ludocrats #1 (Of 5)
Savage Dragon #248
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Numbers Game: Doriana Fontanella contacted KDVR in Denver to report that she’s been inundated with phone calls recently and she suspects she know why: Her mobile phone number is just one digit off Colorado’s fax number for the Department of Labor and Employment, where people are trying to send applications for unemployment claims. “There’s a real need out there, and I needed to let people know that I’m not the one they want,” Fontanella told the station’s Problem Solvers team. “I see on the news they’re saying they can’t get any response from unemployment, and I think that’s because they’re not getting the right number.”
