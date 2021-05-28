MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix original series, season 3
“Master of None,” Netflix original series, season 3
“Lucifer,” Netflix original series, season 5B
“Dog Gone Trouble,” Netflix original animated movie
“Blue Miracle,” Netflix original movie
“Ragnarok,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Ghost Lab,” Netflix original movie
“Nail Bomber: Manhunt,” Netflix original documentary
Hulu
“Plan B,” Hulu original movie
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu original animated series, season 3
HBO MAX
“Friends: The Reunion,” HBO Max original special
“In Treatment,” HBO original series, season 4
Paramount+
“Rugrats (2021),” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1
Disney+
“Cruella,” feature film available to rent for an additional fee on Disney+
Amazon Prime
“Panic,” Amazon original series, season 1
Peacock
“Carmen Christopher: Street Special,” Peacock original comedy special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bachelor, “Doomin’ Sun”
DMX, “Exodus”
K.D. Lang, “Makeover”
Moby, “Reprise”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Animal Antics: Neighbors in Northampton, England, have been annoyed by a swan that has been knocking on their doors, sometimes for hours at a time, for five years, Fox News reported on March 24. “He starts by rattling the letterbox then bashes the metal with its beak quite loudly,” said resident Stephen Legg. “The racket reverberates through the whole house.” The bird targets houses only on one particular block, according to local media, but no one seems to know why.
