Netflix
“Space Force,” Netflix original, season 1
“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” Netflix original comedy special
“History 101,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Selling Sunset,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
Hulu
“Ramy,” Hulu original, Season 2
“Normal People,” Hulu original, Season 1
Amazon Prime
“The Vast of Night,” Amazon orginal movie
“The Last Narc,” Amazon original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Beastie Boys Story,” Apple TV+ original documentary
HBO Max
“I Know This Much is True,” HBO original miniseries
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Nicole Atkins, “Italian Ice”
Deerhoof, “Future Teenage Cave Artists”
Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”
Lil Yachty,“Lil Boat 3”
Kip Moore, “Wild World”
Noah Reid, “Gemini”
Static-X, “Project Regeneration”
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
DC COMICS
Aquaman #59
Batman Beyond #43
Flash #754
Harley Quinn #72
Justice League #45
Suicide Squad #5
Teen Titans #41
Wonder Woman #755
IDW PUBLISHING
G.I. Joe #6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Urban Legends #23
IMAGE COMICS
Exorsisters #6
Farmhand #15
Outer Darkness Chew #2
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #43
Avengers #33
Black Widow #1
Venom #25
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Brian Wood, owner of All American Gator Products in Dania Beach, Florida, is taking face masks to a whole new level by fashioning coverings made with the skin of Burmese pythons. “Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options,” Wood told the Miami Herald on April 19. The snakeskin itself doesn’t offer any added protection, but the masks would allow for a filter or lining to be inserted and removed. Wood hopes to add alligator and crocodile skin masks to his offerings, although alligator, “the diamond of leathers,” would be more expensive. Wood said he will be buying animals from local hunters to meet the demand.
