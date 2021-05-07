MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Jupiter’s Legacy,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Monster,” Netflix original movie
“The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Selena: The Series,” Netflix original series, season 2
Disney+
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
“Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” Disney+ original animated short
Peacock
“Girls5eva,” Peacock original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“That Damn Michael Che,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Apple+
“Mythic Quest,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Hulu
“Shrill,” Hulu original series, season 3
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bebe Rexha, “Better Mistakes”
Iceage, “Seek Shelter”
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, “The Marfa Tapes”
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “When Got Was Great”
Angel Olsen, “Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories”
Travis Tritt, “Set In Stone”
Van Morrison, “Latest Record Project: Volume 1”
Weezer, “Van Weezer”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Authorities in Camden County, Missouri, arrested Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, a prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom,” on March 4 for plotting to kill her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors say Bauman offered to pay $1,500 to a person in St. Louis who contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol and then turned informant, recording Bauman’s request that the “look like an accident,” and later saying she’s a Christian but she could ask for forgiveness later. According to The Daily Beast, Bauman also texted her daughter, saying, “Your grandmother will die.” She is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.
