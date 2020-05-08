Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.