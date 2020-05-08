MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Hulu
“Spaceship Earth,” Hulu original documentary
“Solar Opposites,” Hulu original animated series
“Into the Dark,” Hulu original horror series, new episode
Netflix
“Dead to Me,” Netflix original, season 2
“The Hollow,” Netflix original, season 2
“Becoming,” Netflix original documentary
“Workin’ Moms,” Netflix original, season 4
“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Netflix original comedy special
“The Half of It” Netflix original movie
Amazon Prime
“Upload,” Amazon original, season 1
Disney+
“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Disney+ original documentary
HBO Go
“I Know This Much is True,” HBO original miniseries
“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” HBO original documentary
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Jimmy Buffett, “Life on the Flip Side”
I Break Horses, “Warnings”
Norah Jones, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor”
Mark Lanegan, “Straight Songs Of Sorrow”
RAC, “Boy”
Butch Walker, “American Love Story”
Hayley Williams,“Petals For Armor”
NEW COMICS AVAILABLE
DC Comics
Batman And The Outsiders #12
Flash #753
Deluxe Edition HC, $39.99
Green Lantern S2 #3
Hawkman #23
House Of Whispers #20, $3.99
Joker Harley Criminal Sanity #4 (Of 9)
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“Camino Winds,” by John Grisham
“All Adults Here,” by Emma Straub
“The 20th Victim,” by James Patterson
“The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! When Alexandria Miller, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, won a two-inch goldfish at a carnival in July 2018, she assumed he would stay the same size. But since then, Gerald the goldfish has grown to be 12 inches long, and Miller has spent $1,300 upgrading his tanks to accommodate him (she’s already looking for a bigger one). And, the Mirror reported, Gerald is not shy about getting his needs met. “He does lay around a lot, but it seems when he’s bored or hungry, he jumps out of the water and likes to grab the thermometer inside his tank,” Miller said. “He’ll click it against the glass till he’s got our attention.” But, she went on, “If I put a smaller fish in there with him, he will eat them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.