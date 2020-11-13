MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” Netflix original movie
“Dash & Lily,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Can You Hear Me?” Netflix original series, season 2
“Trash Truck” Netflix original animated series, season
“Country Ever After” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Operation Christmas Drop,” Netflix original movie
“Holidate,” Netflix original movie
Hulu
“I Am Greta,” Hulu original documentary
“A Teacher,” FX on Hulu original miniseries
Disney+
“The Mandalorian,” Disney+ original series, season 2
HBO MAX
“Two Weeks to Live,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Sesame Street,” HBO Max original series, Season 51
“Valley of Tears,” HBO Max original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” Apple TV+ original documentary
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
2 Chainz, “So Help Me God”
AC/DC, “Power Up”
Andrea Bocelli, “Believe”
The Cribs, “Night Network”
The Darcys, “Fear & Loneliness”
Paris Jackson, “Wilted”
Pentatonix, “We Need a Little Christmas”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Man’s Best Friend: On the Italian island of Sardinia, farmer Cristian Mallocci welcomed a litter of five dogs on Oct. 9, Fox News reported. Among them was a special pup — one with green fur, which Mallocci immediately named Pistachio. The other four dogs had white fur, like their mom. Green puppies are rare, but not unheard-of; scientists think it happens when the puppy makes contact with a green pigment in the womb. Pistachio’s color has faded since his birth, but he’ll keep his name, and Mallocci will keep him to help look after sheep on the farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.