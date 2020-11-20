MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Hulu
“No Man’s Land,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Animaniacs (2020),” Hulu original animateed series, season 1
Netflix
“Kevin Hart: Zero F---s Given,” Netflix original comedy special
“The Crown,” Netflix original series, season 4
“The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” Netflix original animated series, season 4
“The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” Netflix original movie
“We Are The Champions,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Small Axe,” Amazon Prime original series
“The Pack,” Amazon original reality competition, season 1
Apple TV+
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” Apple TV+ exclusive
Disney+
“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” Disney+ original
HBO/HBO Max
“Crazy, Not Insane” HBO original documentary
“Between The World And Me,” HBO original special event
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
BTS, “BE (Deluxe Edition)”
The Cribs, “Night Network”
John Fogerty, “Fogerty’s Factory”
French Montana, “CB5”
Josh Groban, “Harmony”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
OneRepublic, “Human”
Elvis Presley, “From Elvis in Nashville”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Spirit World: The New York Post reported on Oct. 14 that Amethyst Realm, 32, of Bristol, England, announced on British morning television that her planned wedding to Ray, a ghost she met in Australia two years ago, was off because he “kept disappearing” and started hanging around with a sketchy spirit group while they were on vacation in Thailand. “He’d disappear for long periods of time. When he did come back, he’d bring other spirits to the house and they’d just stay around for days,” Realm, said. She said the decision not to marry was mutual. “He just completely changed.”
