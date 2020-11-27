MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Hulu
“Happiest Season,” Hulu original movie
“Animaniacs (2020),” Hulu original animateed series, season 1
Netflix
“The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2,” Netflix original movie
“Hillbilly Elegy,” Netflix original movie
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” Netflix original movie
Disney+
“Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’” Disney+ original documentary
“Black Beauty,” Disney+ original movie
“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” Disney+ original
HBO MAX
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion,” HBO Max original special
“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max original, season 1
“Superintelligence,” HBO Max original movie
“Between the World and Me,” HBO original special
Peacock
“Saved by the Bell [2020],” Peacock original series, season 1
“Cleopatra in Space,” Peacock original animated series, season 2
Apple TV+
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” Apple TV+ exclusive
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Billie Joe Armstrong, “No Fun Mondays”
Miley Cyrus, “Plastic Hearts”
Jenn Grant, “Forever On Christmas Eve”
Hatebreed, “Weight Of The False Self”
Smashing Pumpkins, “Cyr”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: The Finnish airline Finnair began selling its business-class airplane food in supermarkets on Oct. 13, in an effort to keep its catering staff employed as well as offer a taste of nostalgia to travelers grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ready-made “Taste of Finnair” dishes include reindeer meatballs, Artic char and Japanese-style teriyaki beef and cost about $12, The Associated Press reported. Marika Nieminen, vice president of Finnair Kitchen, said the idea allows the airline to “create new work and employment for our people.”
