MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Operation Christmas Drop,” Netflix original movie
“Holidate,” Netflix original movie
“His House,” Netflix original movie
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix original limited series
Amazon Prime
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“The Mandalorian,” Disney+ original series, season 2
“Once Upon a Snowman,” Disney+ original animated movie
Hulu
“Bad Hair,” Hulu original movie
APPLE+
“On the Rocks,” Apple TV+ original movie
“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” Apple TV+ original documentary
HBO MAX
“Ghosts,” HBO Max original, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Kylie Minogue, “Disco”
Little Mix, “Confetti”
Donovan Woods, “Without People”
Chris Young, “Raised on Country”
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Return To Greendale”
NEW BOOKS AVAILABLE
“Cobble Hill,” Cecily von Ziegesar
“Leave the World Behind,” Rumaan Alam
“Moonflower Murders,” Anthony Horowitz
“Plain Bad Heroines,” Emily Danforth
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Overreaction: A 34-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man died after a disagreement over leftover barbecue beans escalated, KWCH reported. On Aug. 2, Ryan Speight returned to the home he shared with his uncle, David Staley, 57, and went to the kitchen, where Staley questioned him about eating the beans, according to an arrest affidavit. Staley told police Speight became upset, pushing and punching Staley, who, in response, picked up a knife from the counter and “jabbed Ryan one time in the chest.” Staley was charged with voluntary manslaughter.
