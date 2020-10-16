MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Netflix original movie
“Social Distance,” Netflix original miniseries
“Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” Netflix original documentary
“Deaf U,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Netflix original miniseries
“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” Netflix original movie
Hulu
Helstrom,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Books of Blood,” Hulu original movie
“Monsterland,” Hulu original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” Amazon original special
“Black Box,” Amazon original movie
APPLE+
“Ghostwriter,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Tiny World,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 1
HBO MAX
“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” HBO Max original documentary
“Charm City Kings,” HBO Max original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Annie, “Dark Hearts”
Beabadoobee, “Fake It Flowers”
Sam Roberts, “All Of Us”
Sturgill Simpson, “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 — The Butcher Shoppe Sessions”
The Struts, “Strange Days”
T.I., “The L.I.B.R.A.”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! World War II veteran Suttie Economy, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, developed a taste for Juicy Fruit gum during the war and is well-known around town for passing out sticks of his favorite flavor to everyone he meets. Now, CNN reports, Economy has been granted his dying wish: to be buried in a casket painted to look like a package of Juicy Fruit. After initially having his request for permission turned down, Economy’s friend Sammy Oakey, owner of Oakey’s Funeral Service, received a call from a Mars Wrigley company vice president approving the use of its logo. The company even delivered 250 packs of gum to Economy’s family. Meanwhile, Economy is living at the Virginia Veterans Care Clinic, where his health is improving.
