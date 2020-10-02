MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Hulu
“Monsterland,” Hulu original series, season 1
Netflix
“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Netflix original documentary
“Carmen Sandiego,” Netflix original animated series, season 3
“American Murder: The Family Next Door,” Netflix original documentary
“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix original reality competition, season 8
“The Boys in the Band,” Netflix original movie
Disney+
“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” Disney+ original reality series, season 1
“Becoming,” Disney+ original reality series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Bug Diaries Halloween Special,” Amazon original special
Apple TV+
“Long Way Up,” Apple TV+ original reality series
HBO MAX
“Agents of Chaos,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“Unpregnant,” HBO original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
21 Savage and Metro Boomin, “Savage Mode II”
Bon Jovi, “2020”
Born Ruffians, “Squeeze”
Dawes, “Good Luck Whatever”
Dolly Parton, “A Holly Dolly Christmas”
Drive-By Truckers, “The New OK”
Groove Armada, “Edge Of The Horizon”
Hoops, “Halo”
Mariah Carey, “The Rarities”
Roger Waters, “Us + Them”
Shamir, “Shamir”
William Shatner, “The Blues”
YG, “My Life 4Hunnid”
NEW VIDEO GAMES
“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” (PS4, XB1) Platform
“Star Wars: Squadrons,” (PS4, XB1, PC) Action
“Super Mario Bros. 35,” (Switch) Battle royale
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Revenge: An unnamed man in Cairns, North Queensland, Australia, posted notices offering a $100 prize to the person able to best impersonate Chewbacca from “Star Wars,” but the contest turned out to be a hoax designed to harass the woman who dumped him. The posters listed the woman’s phone number and invited contestants to call and deliver their best Chewbacca roar. The woman, identified only as Jessica, told 9News: “I’m getting phone calls at really strange hours of the night. ... I thought it was quite funny, actually, a good joke.” However, she drew the line when the ex abandoned his car, without tires, in the driveway of her home, blocking her in. “The police ... are going to do something about it,” she said.
