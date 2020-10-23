MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Amazon Prime
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon original movie
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” Amazon original special
“Black Box,” Amazon original movie
Netflix
“Rebecca,” Netflix original movie
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix original limited series
“Over the Moon,” Netflix original movie
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Netflix original movie
“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Netflix original miniseries
Hulu
“Bad Hair,” Hulu original movie
Helstrom,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Books of Blood,” Hulu original movie
“Monsterland,” Hulu original series, season 1
APPLE+
“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” Apple TV+ original documentary
Disney+
“Clouds,” Disney+ original movie
“The Right Stuff,” Disney+ original series
HBO MAX
“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” HBO Max original documentary
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
The Mountain Goats, “Getting Into Knives”
Plants and Animals, “The Jungle”
Bruce Springsteen, “Letter To You”
Jeff Tweedy, “Love Is The King”
Laura Veirs, “My Echo”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Collections: September 22 marked the 60th anniversary of the day 14-year-old Boy Scout Steve Jenne scored a special memento of then-Vice President Richard Nixon’s campaign visit to Jenne’s hometown of Sullivan, Illinois. Nixon took a bite of a buffalo barbecue sandwich that day, then set it down. “I looked around and thought, ‘If no one else was going to take it, I am going to take it,” Jenne told the Herald & Review, and the leftover has been in a glass jar in Jenne’s freezer ever since. In 1988, word of the sandwich earned Jenne a spot on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” and led his acquiring half-eaten items from Carson and fellow guest Steve Martin, as well as Tiny Tim and Henny Youngman.
