MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Disney+
“The Mandalorian,” Disney+ original series, season 2
“Once Upon a Snowman,” Disney+ original animated movie
“Clouds,” Disney+ original movie
Amazon Prime
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon original movie
“Truth Seekers,” Amazon original series, season 1
Netflix
“His House,” Netflix original movie
“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” Netflix original series, season 3
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix original limited series
“Over the Moon,” Netflix original movie
Hulu
“Bad Hair,” Hulu original movie
Helstrom,” Hulu original series, season 1
APPLE+
“On the Rocks,” Apple TV+ original movie
“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” Apple TV+ original documentary
HBO MAX
“The Undoing,” HBO original miniseries
“Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” HBO Max original comedy special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Andrew Bird, “Hark!”
Bring Me the Horizon, “Post Human: Survival Horror”
Elvis Costello, “Hey Clockface”
Eels, “Earth To Dora”
Goo Goo Dolls, “It’s Christmas All Over”
Ariana Grande, “Positions”
Nothing, “The Great Dismal”
Omarion, “The Kinection”
Busta Rhymes, “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God”
Sam Smith, “Love Goes”
Tobacco, “Hot, Wet & Sassy”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Beliefs: Nguyen Van Chien, 92, from a village in the southern Mekong Delta in Vietnam, hasn’t had a haircut in almost 80 years. A follower of Dua, a religion banned in Vietnam, Chien believes he has been called to grow his hair, Reuters reported, and his dreadlocks now measure about 16 1/2 feet. “I believe if I cut my hair I will die,” Chien said. “I only nurture it, cover it in a scarf to keep it dry and clean and looking nice.”
